John Edward Leach Acquires 12,500,000 Shares of KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI) Stock

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI) insider John Edward Leach bought 12,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £125,000 ($170,555.33).

Shares of KEFI Gold and Copper stock opened at GBX 0.77 ($0.01) on Friday. KEFI Gold and Copper Plc has a one year low of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 2.50 ($0.03). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.32. The stock has a market cap of £19.68 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Get KEFI Gold and Copper alerts:

KEFI Gold and Copper Company Profile

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. It primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.