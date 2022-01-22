John Edward Leach Acquires 12,500,000 Shares of KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI) Stock

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI) insider John Edward Leach bought 12,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £125,000 ($170,555.33).
Shares of KEFI Gold and Copper stock opened at GBX 0.77 ($0.01) on Friday. KEFI Gold and Copper Plc has a one year low of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 2.50 ($0.03). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.32. The stock has a market cap of £19.68 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.
KEFI Gold and Copper Company Profile
