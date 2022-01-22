Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX) Insider Purchases £5,000 in Stock

Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX) insider Ian Selby acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,822.21).

On Monday, October 25th, Ian Selby acquired 150,000 shares of Falanx Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,500 ($2,046.66).

FLX stock opened at GBX 1.03 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84. Falanx Group Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.83 ($0.02). The stock has a market cap of £5.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72.

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Falanx Cyber and Falanx Intelligence. The Falanx Cyber division provides cloud-based cyber monitoring and professional services, such as advisory; penetration testing; awareness and education; and managed detection and response services to government and commercial organizations.

