Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Insider Helen A. Weir Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) insider Helen A. Weir acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 227 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £11,350 ($15,486.42).

SDRY opened at GBX 237.50 ($3.24) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £195.01 million and a PE ratio of -5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 267.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 312.93. Superdry plc has a 52 week low of GBX 202.20 ($2.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 493 ($6.73).

Several research firms have weighed in on SDRY. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Superdry to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 390 ($5.32) to GBX 425 ($5.80) in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 401 ($5.47).

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

