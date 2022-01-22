Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) to Sell

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is the developer and operator of free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., formerly known as Acies Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

MYPS stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Murren purchased 29,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,356,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,446,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 519,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

