Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) Insider Sells £30,000 in Stock

Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) insider Henry Turcan sold 300,000 shares of Minds and Machines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.14), for a total value of £30,000 ($40,933.28).

Henry Turcan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 17th, Henry Turcan sold 1,115,000 shares of Minds and Machines Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total value of £100,350 ($136,921.82).

Shares of Minds and Machines Group stock opened at GBX 9.50 ($0.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.71. Minds and Machines Group Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 4.10 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 10 ($0.14). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.78 million and a PE ratio of 31.67.

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

