Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $528,591.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $609,617.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $562,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

