Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) to Hold

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LFG stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65. Archaea Energy has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archaea Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $11,780,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,201,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

