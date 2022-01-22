Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) to “Hold”

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

LUNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.00 and a beta of 1.03. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.