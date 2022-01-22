Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jasper Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company focused on hematopoietic cell transplant therapies. Jasper Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation, is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JSPR. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

JSPR stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($1.75). Equities analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Abingworth LLP purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,030,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,117,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

