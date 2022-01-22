Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) to Buy

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of Innate Pharma stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHA. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth $106,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

