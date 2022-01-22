Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post sales of $233.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.75 million to $254.80 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $163.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $827.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $818.40 million to $840.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.63.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $136.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

