Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Financial Comparison

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amarin and Verona Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin 1 0 3 0 2.50 Verona Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Amarin currently has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 201.30%. Verona Pharma has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 229.67%. Given Verona Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verona Pharma is more favorable than Amarin.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amarin and Verona Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin $614.06 million 1.98 -$18.00 million N/A N/A Verona Pharma N/A N/A -$65.15 million ($1.47) -4.33

Amarin has higher revenue and earnings than Verona Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Amarin and Verona Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin -0.34% 1.89% 1.20% Verona Pharma N/A -48.21% -40.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.2% of Amarin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Verona Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Amarin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Verona Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Amarin has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amarin beats Verona Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale. The company was founded by Geoffrey W. Guy on March 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The company was founded by Michael J. A. Walker and Clive P. Page on February 24, 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

