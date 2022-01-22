Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ELS opened at $77.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.01. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $88.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

