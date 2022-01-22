Koninklijke Philips (PHG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:PHG opened at $33.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
