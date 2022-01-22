Koninklijke Philips (PHG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PHG opened at $33.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

