Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of EGO opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth about $55,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 44.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 118,489 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 92.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 158.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 115,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.