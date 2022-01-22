Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $23.15 Per Share

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Nucor in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $23.15 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Nucor stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. Nucor has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 761.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

