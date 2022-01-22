Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.02 Per Share

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Siltronic in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hesse now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SSLLF opened at $144.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.43. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of $144.11 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $438.15 million for the quarter.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

