Truist Financial Weighs in on HCI Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) – Truist Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for HCI Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. Truist Financial also issued estimates for HCI Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HCI. TheStreet lowered HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

HCI stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $691.33 million, a P/E ratio of 108.77 and a beta of 0.69. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $139.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.39 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 1.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HCI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

