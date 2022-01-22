Analysts Offer Predictions for Tele2 AB (publ)’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tele2 AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $767.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.43 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 27.92%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.49. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.