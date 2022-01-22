AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) Shares Down 1.6%

AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.47 and last traded at $28.47. 7,678 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

