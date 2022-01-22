2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) Shares Down 1.2%

2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.56 and last traded at $32.62. 14,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF in the third quarter valued at $754,000.

