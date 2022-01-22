Treat DAO Price Hits $4.58 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00051680 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00063868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.20 or 0.06974604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,172.27 or 0.99907914 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00059901 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

