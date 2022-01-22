TEMCO Market Capitalization Achieves $23.20 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last week, TEMCO has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $23.20 million and $13.39 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TEMCO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00051680 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00063868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.20 or 0.06974604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,172.27 or 0.99907914 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00059901 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TEMCOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.