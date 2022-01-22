NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $9.01. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01.

NGK Spark Plug Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NGKSY)

NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of spark plugs, technical ceramics, and related products for internal combustion engines. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Technical Ceramics, and Others. The Automotive segment deals with the manufacture and sale of spark plugs, glow plugs, automotive sensors, ceramic engine parts, and other automotive components.

