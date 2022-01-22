KRM22 (LON:KRM) Shares Down 3.2%

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM) shares fell 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.63). 7,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 14,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.65).

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70.

KRM22 Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Risk Cockpit, which shows enterprise risk profile in real time; Regulatory Navigator that brings out-the-box regulatory functionality covering market abuse, SM&CR, and financial crime; and Market Surveillance that offers analytics and contextual market surveillance tools to help capital markets firms identify and manage the potential risks of market abuse, fraud, and operational breaches.

