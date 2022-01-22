Symrise (ETR:SY1) Stock Price Down 2%

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1)’s share price dropped 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as €112.15 ($127.44) and last traded at €113.30 ($128.75). Approximately 285,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €115.65 ($131.42).

The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion and a PE ratio of 46.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €126.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €122.18.

About Symrise (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

