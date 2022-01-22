LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Shares Down 8.2%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG) shares traded down 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. 17,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 52,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The stock has a market cap of C$33.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 8.65.

LexaGene Company Profile (CVE:LXG)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LexaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.