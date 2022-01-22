AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $40.14 Million

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded flat against the dollar. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00047254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006104 BTC.

About AscendEX (BitMax) Token

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling AscendEX (BitMax) Token

