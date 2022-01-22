Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Shares Down 5.1%

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $102.42 and last traded at $102.58. Approximately 12 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 56 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SULZF shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Sulzer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sulzer in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sulzer in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sulzer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.25.

Sulzer AG engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Applicator Systems, and Chemtech. The Pumps Equipment segment offers a range pumping solutions and related equipment. The Rotating Equipment Services segment involves repair and maintenance services which focuses on industrial gas and steam turbines, turbo compressors, and generators and motors.

