iMe Lab (LIME) Trading 32.3% Lower Over Last Week

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iMe Lab has a market cap of $7.91 million and $865,988.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00052494 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00064418 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.00 or 0.07009776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,205.15 or 0.99877876 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003533 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

