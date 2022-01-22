SmartCash (SMART) Price Reaches $0.0019

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $259,186.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREA (CREA) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000042 BTC.

RoBET (ROBET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EduCoin (EDU) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUP8EME (SUP8EME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Smart Token (SMART) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $228.72 or 0.00004081 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

