AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Trading Down 1.7%

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ) shares dropped 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 16,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 18,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.50 million and a PE ratio of 28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.63.

AirIQ Company Profile (CVE:IQ)

AirIQ Inc develops and operates a telematics asset management system using specialized software, digitized mapping, wireless communications, the internet, and the global positioning system in Canada. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

