Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marubeni Corporation purchases, distributes, and markets various industrial and consumer goods worldwide. It is involved in importing and exporting, as well as transactions in the Japanese market, related to food, textiles, materials, pulp and paper, chemicals, energy, metals and mineral resources, transportation machinery, and includes offshore trading. The Company’s activities also extend to power projects and infrastructure, plants and industrial machinery, real estate development and construction, and finance, logistics and information industry. Additionally, the Company conducts business investment, development and management on a global level. Marubeni Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

MARUY traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $99.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.00. Marubeni has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $104.17.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marubeni will post 18.89 EPS for the current year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

