Analyzing C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) & Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK)

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) and Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for C&F Financial and Berkshire Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

C&F Financial has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Bancorp has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares C&F Financial and Berkshire Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial 19.94% 14.85% 1.38% Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of C&F Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of C&F Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C&F Financial and Berkshire Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial $152.33 million 1.24 $22.12 million $8.46 6.32 Berkshire Bancorp $23.65 million 6.65 $1.21 million N/A N/A

C&F Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Summary

C&F Financial beats Berkshire Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. The Mortgage Banking segment offers ancillary mortgage loan origination services for loan settlement and residential appraisals. The Consumer Finance segment consists of automobile financing through lending programs that are designed to serve customers in the non-prime market who have limited access to traditional automobile financing. The company was founded on March 8, 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, VA.

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking products and financial services through its subsidiary. The firm offers personal and business banking, and loans and mortgage. The company was founded in March 1979 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

