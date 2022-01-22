Zacks: Analysts Expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. First Merchants reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRME. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hovde Group raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,496 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $151,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FRME traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.92. 396,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.