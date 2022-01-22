BitBall (BTB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $48,167.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, BitBall has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $48,167.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00094219 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,299.98 or 1.00199103 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00027092 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00044047 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003095 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.68 or 0.00449053 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.