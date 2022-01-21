Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $2.03

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00005600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $44.29 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00176882 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009260 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 21,832,597 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

