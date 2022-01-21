Yearn Secure (YSEC) Reaches Market Cap of $235,998.35

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Yearn Secure coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Yearn Secure has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Yearn Secure has a market cap of $235,998.35 and $327.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00047915 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Yearn Secure Coin Profile

Yearn Secure is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,682 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Yearn Secure is ysec.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Buying and Selling Yearn Secure

