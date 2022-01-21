Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$330,918.50 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.18, for a total transaction of C$330,918.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,945,864 shares in the company, valued at C$128,784,479.22.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$329,861.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.91, for a total transaction of C$309,550.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Stephen W. Laut acquired 802 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$54.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,765.14.

On Thursday, December 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.03, for a total transaction of C$265,125.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.99, for a total transaction of C$274,951.50.

On Monday, November 29th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,950 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$104,188.50.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.66, for a total transaction of C$53,660.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.01, for a total transaction of C$260,056.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total transaction of C$267,878.00.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$63.94. 5,767,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,080. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$28.67 and a 12-month high of C$67.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.71.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

