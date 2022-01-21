$20.45 Million in Sales Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report $20.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.90 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $48.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.10 million to $49.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $120.55 million, with estimates ranging from $110.59 million to $133.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XERS. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,554,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after buying an additional 234,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 178,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 131,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 465,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

