Financial Comparison: CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) vs. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN)

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $37.57 million 2.53 -$7.81 million $0.56 1.91 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBAK Energy Technology.

Profitability

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology 119.23% -7.89% -4.05% Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CBAK Energy Technology and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.36%. Given Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Summary

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition beats CBAK Energy Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications. The company was founded ion October 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

