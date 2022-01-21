Analysts Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. Sprout Social posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPT. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. increased their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $90,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $3,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,623 shares of company stock valued at $16,061,310 over the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after acquiring an additional 753,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth $218,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $60.01. 1,325,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,334. Sprout Social has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $145.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

