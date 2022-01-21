Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) & Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Gevo shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Gevo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Gevo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -1,236.82% -130.26% -98.31% Gevo -5,113.13% -10.81% -9.57%

Risk & Volatility

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gevo has a beta of 3.11, meaning that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cyclo Therapeutics and Gevo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gevo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cyclo Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 318.85%. Gevo has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 345.80%. Given Gevo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gevo is more favorable than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Gevo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $900,000.00 27.40 -$8.94 million N/A N/A Gevo $5.54 million 119.88 -$40.19 million ($0.36) -9.14

Cyclo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gevo.

Summary

Gevo beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology. The Gevo Development and Agri-Energy segment is currently responsible for the operation of its agri energy facility and the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. The company was founded by Christopher Michael Ryan, Matthew W. Peters, Peter Meinhold, and Frances Hamilton Arnold on June 9, 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

