Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.03 Million

Analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to post $125.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.39 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $69.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year sales of $420.09 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $576.40 million, with estimates ranging from $552.41 million to $600.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.96. 1,345,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 55.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,795 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 85.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,586,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,286 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,283,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 42,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 16.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 261.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 600,857 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

