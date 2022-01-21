Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to announce $329.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $330.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $328.30 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $265.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.46. 153,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.98. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $56.04 and a one year high of $100.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average is $70.64.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

