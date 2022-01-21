$4.14 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report sales of $4.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $930,000.00 and the highest is $8.83 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 546.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $9.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $17.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $84.49 million, with estimates ranging from $49.87 million to $123.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.97. 434,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $105.71 and a twelve month high of $178.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,015,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,195,000 after acquiring an additional 148,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.2% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.