Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $361.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,267 shares of company stock worth $24,458,582. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 75.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS traded down $8.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.94. 2,759,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,088. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.49 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.69.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.