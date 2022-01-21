Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.54.

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,033,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 312,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.57. 4,211,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,923,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average is $82.86. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

