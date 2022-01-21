Brokerages Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will report sales of $73.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.00 million and the lowest is $73.50 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $92.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $293.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.50 million to $295.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:VIVO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.25. 858,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,494. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

