$720.04 Million in Sales Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to announce $720.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $715.60 million and the highest is $725.00 million. Zynga posted sales of $698.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 13.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 5.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,418,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,329,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Zynga has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $12.32.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

